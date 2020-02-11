Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Echtzeitstatistiken zum Coronavirus
Nachfolgend eine Liste mit Webseiten zu globalen Echtzeitstatistiken, Karten und News updates zum Coronavirus:
- COVID19info – Real-time Updates & Stats
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Global Cases by Johns Hopkins CSSE
- COVID-19-Tracker – London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
- Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation – World Health Organization
- TheWuhanVirus.com – Real-time infection and death numbers
- WorldOMeters.info – Live statistics tracking the number of confirmed cases, recovered patients and death toll by country
- CoronaTracker.com – One stop platform for data and news
- qq.com – Real-time Updates (chinesisch)
Informationen & FAQs zum Coronavirus (COVID-19):
Prävention, Diagnostik, Desinfektion, Reise- und Sicherheitshinweise, etc.
